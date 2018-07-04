Garden Bros Circus visits The Sun City

El Paso, TX - The Garden Bros Circus is to perform at the County Coliseum to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

The El Paso County Coliseum will feature the three ring circus that has been performing for more than 100 years, entertaining families through out North America.

The Garden Bros Circus will feature more than 60 performers from 18 countries and will also showcase a variety of animals including horses, llamas, camels, and elephants.

The show didn't come to El Paso without some controversy.

According to PETA, a former Garden brothers employee alleges that a head trainer viciously attacked elephants like theese, with a bullhook, which is a sharp steel tipped weapon resembling a fire poker - to warm them up before the show

"Well people are allowed to believe what ever they want but unless they really know the truth they'd be put out of business. We actually care for our animals more than we care for ourselves most the time," Anthony Frisicia, brothers animal trainer, said.

A spokesman for Garden Brothers, Roderick Snipes, said the animals' happiness is key to their operation.

"The animals happiness and health are paramount to our circus success. If the animals aren't happy, people can see that, and our number one job is to make sure the animals are healthy every day," Snipes said.