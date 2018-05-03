El Paso Water focuses on local restaurants to improve water conservation

Local restaurants work with El Paso Water for sustainability

Water sustainability is a top goal for El Paso Water and it has teamed up with local restaurants to improve water conservation.

About a year ago, El Paso Water rolled out the Certified Water Partner Program to recruit local restaurants.

El Paso Water said restaurants make up fifteen percent of water use in the commercial sector.

The program currently has 34 restaurants involved in the program, including Track One.

The restaurant is known for it's delicious chicken wings, but the owner also wants it to be known as an eco-friendly establishment.

"I'm proud of our water bill here," said owner Kenneth McDermott.

McDermott said he didn't have to make too many modifications to the restaurant for the water program because he had already installed several water-efficient appliances.

McDermott said he pays about $400 dollars per month for water.

"I think it's pretty cheap for a restaurant," he said.

There are several requirements for restaurants, including the use of water-efficient appliances in the kitchen and batthroom, water-efficient landscaping and responsible disposal of fat and grease used in the kitchen. The restaurant must also be locally owned.

"Our short term goal for this program is to certify more restaurants," said Norma Guzman, a water conservation specialist for El Paso Water.

She said the long term goal is to expand this program into other sectors.

For more information, call (915) 594-5508.