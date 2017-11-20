Border Patrol Agent from Big Bend Sector killed while on patrol Sunday morning

1 border patrol agent killed 1...

VAN HORN, TX - Authorities are searching Texas' Big Bend area for potential suspects and witnesses after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was fatally injured responding to activity there.



Officials say Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez and his Big Bend Sector partner were responding to activity while on patrol near Interstate 10 in the Van Horn Station area.

A short time later Agent Martinez’s partner reported that they were both injured and in need of assistance.

Border Patrol agents responded to their call immediately and provided medical care.

36-year-old agent Rogelio Martinez and his partner were transported to a local hospital, where Martinez died. Martinez's partner is in serious condition. His name wasn't released. Martinez had been a border agent since August, 2013 and was from El Paso.

His partner remains in the local hospital in serious condition.

Border Patrol agents from Big Bend Sector and the Culberson County Sheriff’s Department secured the scene.

At this time the agency is not saying how the agents were injured or what their injuries are.

The Border Patrol’s Special Operations Group and agents from CBP’s Air and Marine Operations are searching the area for potential suspects or witnesses.

The Culberson County Sheriff’s Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Office of Inspector General, and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility are assisting in the investigation.

Border Patrol records show that Big Bend accounted for about 1 percent of the more than 61,000 apprehensions its agents made along the Southwest border between October 2016 and May 2017. The region's mountains and the Rio Grande make it a difficult area for people to cross illegally into the U.S. from Mexico.



The Border Patrol website lists 38 agents who have died since late 2003, some attacked while working along the border, and other fatalities in traffic accidents. It lists one other agent death in the line of duty this year.