Top El Paso & Las Cruces stories of 2017

EL PASO, Texas - The fight over the downtown arena site & Duranguito; Judge issues "No Sports" decision

Facing the threat of a lawsuit by historian Max Grossman, the City of El Paso files a preemptive move asking an Austin judge to validate its plans to build a multi-purpose arena. The judge rules the City can build an arena with money from bond sales, in the location it has chosen --the site some activists call "Duranguito"-- but she also rules the arena cannot include sports. Almost immediately, Grossman files a lawsuit accusing the City of failing to notify the state of Texas of its intent to build the large facility. He files an injunction to stop owners from demolishing their properties; crews damage some structures; protesters intervene. Several appeals are pending.

Border Patrol agent Rogelio Martinez killed; cause unknown

The killing of Agent Rogelio Martinez of El Paso sparks swift calls for border security from prominent politicians, including President Trump. At least three theories have surfaced (attacked by undocumented immigrants, sideswiped by a semi-trailer, a fight between he and Agent Stephen Garland, who was injured). The FBI continues to investigate.



Trump's Impact on the Border: NAFTA uncertainty, DACA repealed, Border Wall prospect, Illegal immigration plummets

Even before President Donald Trump takes the oath of office, illegal immigration at the border begins to plunge. His repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals causes fear for so-called Dreamers who were protected under an Obama-era executive action. The president asks Congress to craft a long-term solution. Prototypes for the border wall rise up in California. Businesses & politicians lobby to protect the Borderland's interests when it comes to NAFTA and its renegotiation.



Khalid's career blows up

The world discovers the Americas High School grad and his debut album, "American Teen," reaches Platinum. Consider this: He was nominated for 5 Grammys and nominated for Outstanding New Artist for the NAACP Image awards, he takes the stage during the American Music Awards, is named to Forbes' "30 Under 30" list, becomes one of Time Magazine's Most Influential Teenagers of 2017 and wins Best New Artist at MTV's Video Music Awards -- and that's just the last half of 2017!



Plans for Mexican American Cultural Center dissolve; partnership with steering group MACI collapses

The City goes back to the drawing board on a signature 2012 Quality of Life project. The budget for the Mexican American Cultural Center was initially $6 million. The City committed another $10 million and a group of El Paso Latino leaders committed to raising $20 million. However, the group named the Mexican American Cultural Institute is unable to secure firm pledges and consultants hired by the City to evaluate the plan conclude it would take the group years to establish itself and raise a fraction of the funds needed. The City does not enter into an agreement with MACI.



UTEP Athletics Turnovers: Bob Stull retires, Kugler resigns, Floyd quits

Longtime athletics director Bob Stull announced in August his two-decades run at UTEP was ending in August. One month later, Football Head Coach Sean Kugler resigns in the middle of an unrecoverable 0-12 season. Fans don't have to wait two months to see Basketball Coach Tim Floyd say he was leaving the Miner roster. Attendance for both flagship sports drops and so does the revenue coming into the Athletics department. Fans hope new UTEP AD Jim Senter and Football Coach Dana Dimel are able to lead the Miners out of the pit.

Estela Casas fights breast cancer publicly; creates Stand with Estela Fund

After reporting on women and health issues for nearly three decades, ABC-7 Anchor Estela Casas announces she suffers from breast cancer. She chooses to fight the disease in public in hopes of raising awareness and money to help other cancer fighters in the Borderland. The Stand with Estela Fund raises more than $200,000 in less than three months.

Police identify boy mauled by dogs; mother allegedly left child in trampoline

Two women are charged with Injury to a Child after their 4-year-old son, Jacob, is mauled to death by the family dogs while playing in a trampoline in the backyard. Investigators report the dogs were malnourished and aggressive.

EPPD: El Paso mother abandons son in Juarez

A vigilant parking attendant in Juarez spots a 4-year-old boy alone in the streets of downtown Juarez. The boy, who speaks English, tells police his mother told him to wait there. It wasn't until four months later that investigators from both sides of the border unravel the mystery: They said the boy's mother abandoned him in Juarez, then when she saw his picture on TV, she reported he had been kidnaped. She is charged with Child Abandonment and Endangerment.



Texas Sanctuary Cities showdown & lawsuits

Since it was filed in November of 2016, SB 4 promised to be a lightning rod in the Texas legislature. It is deemed an "emergency item" by Governor Greg Abbott and a priority for Lt. Governor Dan Patrick. After marathon hearings in both houses, the bill is signed into law only to be halted by legal challenges. SB 4 says local governments cannot implement policies that prohibit law enforcement officers from questioning the immigration status of people they detain or arrest and punishes local government department heads and elected officials who don't cooperate with federal immigration "detainers."

Aaron Jones thrives as a Packer

The record-setting Miner joins the Green Bay Packers in April. The rookie running back is playing like a pro! This year, he scores his first touchdown and makes his first Lambeau Leap. He even gets a nod from his former UTEP Miners in October when they give out 1,000 Aaron Jones Bobblehead dolls.



EPISD Bus crash; coach killed

More than two-dozen students and coaches are heading back from Lubbock when a wrong-way driver slams into their charter bus, killing 48-year-old Archie Duran Jr. The death of the track coach brings together students and staff across all Borderland school districts.



Transgender woman arrested at courthouse; pleads guilty to fraud & theft charges

Outrage and concern pour from all over the nation after reports that Immigration agents had gone into a courtroom to arrest an undocumented woman. The investigation reveals agents were tracking the transgender woman, Irvin Gonzalez, as part of an investigation into mail fraud and that she had been deported six times before. Gonzalez was seeking protection against an ex-boyfriend also charged in the crime. As County officials demand the courthouse be considered a "sensitive location" free of immigration arrests, the official account from one of the agents that Gonzalez was arrested outside the building is contradicted by video from surveillance cameras. In the end, Gonzalez pleads guilty to fraud and theft, is sentenced to nine years in prison after which she could be deported a 7th time.

Zuill Bailey becomes a Grammy winner

The cellist, who has made El Paso his home for the past 16 years, can now add "multiple Grammy award winner" to his extensive résumé. His drive to make classical music accessible to all leads him and his 1693 cello to classrooms, shelters, concert halls and mountain tops. Bailey is also making his mark in the academic world as director of UTEP's Center for Arts Entrepreneurship (CAE).

Dee Margo elected mayor; council turnover

He almost avoids a runoff in a crowded candidate race for mayor, and he easily wins the runoff with 57 percent of the vote. Dee Margo, a former state representative and retired businessman, leads a council where 5 out of 8 city representatives are first-time elected officials. Election season is marked by clear lines for- and against-development in the downtown area known as Duranguito. Now the new council must deliver on the promises made to voters who approved the 2012 Quality of Life Bond.

Hurricane Harvey ravages southeast Texas; El Paso Cares campaign helps out

Historical. Catastrophic. Deadly. They all describe the record-breaking hurricane that slams against the Middle Texas coast in August. East and South Texas communities are battered by powerful winds and unrelenting rain, resulting in the costliest U.S. Tropical storm in record: $200 billion and counting. El Pasoans, though far removed from the devastation, come together in an unprecedented effort to send emergency supplies to the affected area. The result: more than 10 semi-trailers sent eastbound, the effort worth an estimated $625,000.

LAS CRUCES

Tai Chan's second trial ends with another hung jury

A second Las Cruces jury agrees to disagree. Tai Chan, the former Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputy is accused of shooting and killing fellow deputy Jeremy Martin during a drunken argument in 2014. Martin was shot in the back five times. Chan maintains he acted in self defense. He will be tried a third time after the first two trials end in a hung jury. District Attorney Mark D'Antonio announces in December two attorneys with the Office of Superintendent of Insurance will now work on the case. Both are former prosecutors in Bernalillo county.

NMSU Aggies qualify for first bowl game in decades

For a long time, the NMSU Aggies held the dubious distinction of being the team with the longest bowl drought in the country. This year, the 57-year drought is over! Coach Doug Martin is leading the team to Tucson for the Arizona Bowl against the Utah State Aggies (yes, the same team they faced in their last bowl game in 1960 at the Sun Bowl). The trip comes at a great time to inspire players, students and fans as NMSU is set to end its time in the Sun Belt Conference and go solo after this season.

NMSU President & Chancellor Garry Carruthers' contract not renewed

The former New Mexico Governor announced he will retire when his 5-year contract ends at the end of the next school year. In a statement, the 78-year-old said, "I recognize the decision about the extension of my contract belongs to the regents. Should they change their minds, I am willing to serve." Despite the outpouring of support for Carruthers, the NMSU Board of Regents voted to not extend his contract, setting of a change in direction for the university.

Fight to prevent Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monuments reduction

Supporters of the area encompassing nearly 500,000 acres feared a review by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke would result in the reduction of monuments' size by 90 percent. While the boundaries will remain intact, Zinke proposed changes to the grazing and management policies. The White House has yet to make a final decision.