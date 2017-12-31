Texas

Unruly man with guns arrested at Houston hotel

Posted: Dec 31, 2017 01:03 PM MST

Updated: Dec 31, 2017 01:03 PM MST

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say an intoxicated man was arrested at a hotel ahead of a New Year's Eve party for unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing after officers found several guns and ammunition in his room.
  
Investigators say security officers called police after the man became belligerent and refused to be subdued early Sunday at the bar at  downtown Houston's Hyatt Regency Hotel.

The hotel's annual New Year's Eve party is one of the city's largest.
  
Police Lt. Gordon Macintosh says responding officers found a rifle, shotgun and handgun in his room, plus ammunition.
  
Police said the man is jailed. His name hasn't been released.
  
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that the situation was "contained" and authorities aren't aware of any specific threats to the city.
  
A police spokesman said Sunday afternoon that investigators couldn't speculate about the man's intent.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

US & World
New Year's 2018 around the world
Scott Barbour/Getty Images

New Year's 2018 around the world

US & World
Top 2018 New Year's resolutions
Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Top 2018 New Year's resolutions

News
On this day: December 31
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: December 31

Sports
Top sports stories of 2017
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Top sports stories of 2017

News
On this day: December 30
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

On this day: December 30

US & World
Notable deaths of 2017
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

US & World
Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017
FCA

Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017

News
On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Lifestyle
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

Weather
Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast

News
On this day: December 28
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: December 28

Travel
18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations
iStock / sparkia

18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations

News
2017: The year of the supercar
Ean R. Clark/CNNMoney

2017: The year of the supercar

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: December 27
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: December 27

News
Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Health
13 diet resolutions to avoid
iStock/zdenkam

13 diet resolutions to avoid

News
On this day: December 26
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On this day: December 26

US & World
2017: The year in pictures
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

2017: The year in pictures

News
On this day: December 25
Paul Kane/Getty Images

On this day: December 25

Economy
Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas
iStock/Liliboas

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas

News
On this day: December 24
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

On this day: December 24

News
On this day: December 23
Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: December 23