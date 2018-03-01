Two Las Cruces men died in single car crash near Pine Springs
PINE SPRINGS, Texas - Patrol Troopers say two Las Cruces men died in a single car crash Wednesday morning nine miles west of Pine Springs, Texas.
According to investigation, 32-year-old John Rosales was driving a 2017 Dodge pickup truck when he failed to navigate a curve, lost control and rolled multiple times off the roadway.
Troopers say the driver and a passenger, 29-year-old Eric Rosales, were both pronounced deceased on the scene.
Weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry when the accident occurred, according to Highway Patrol.
