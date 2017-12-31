Texas

Texas woman accused in fatal shooting of boyfriend's son

Posted: Dec 31, 2017 07:44 AM MST

Updated: Dec 31, 2017 07:44 AM MST

DALLAS - A 7-year-old Texas boy died after his father's girlfriend opened fire as the man drove away with his son and two other children, police said Friday.
  
Greenville police said Kaden Green died at a hospital after being taken there by a witness following the shooting Thursday afternoon.
  
The woman accused of shooting the boy, 26-year-old Brooke Craig, was arrested early Friday along with the child's father, 24-year-old Cameron Castillo, in the Dallas suburb of Frisco about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Greenville. Authorities said Craig led police on a car chase before their arrests.
  
Craig faces a capital murder charge, while Castillo was arrested for a parole violation.
  
Officers were responding to a report of a disturbance at a home Thursday when they received a call that a boy had been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said they believe Castillo and Craig had been involved in a disturbance at the home before he got into his vehicle and headed down the street.
  
After the shooting, the vehicle came to a stop and Craig and a witness approached it, police said. The witness then took the boy to the hospital in another vehicle.
  
Police said the two other children who were in the vehicle were placed in the custody of the state. Child Protective Services spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said they have a 4-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl who are the siblings of Kaden in their custody.
  
Gonzales said Craig is not Kaden's mother. She said CPS has received a report about the boy's death and will investigate. She said the boy's family has had previous contact with CPS, but that the details are confidential.
  
McKinney police said Greenville police contacted them early Friday about the capital murder warrant for Craig. McKinney police then located her vehicle leaving a store and she fled into nearby Frisco, going through several residential areas before turning down a dead-end street, police said.
  
Craig and Castillo, who was her passenger, were arrested without incident after their vehicle struck a police cruiser while attempting to back up, police said.
  
Jail records show that Craig was transferred from Collin County, where McKinney is located, back to Hunt County, where Greenville is located, by Friday afternoon. The records did not list an attorney in relation to the capital murder charge.
  
Craig faces an evading arrest charge in Collin County, according to the jail records. The attorney listed in relation to that charge did not immediately return a call Friday.
  
Castillo was being held in Collin County jail Friday. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.
 

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

US & World
New Year's 2018 around the world
Scott Barbour/Getty Images

New Year's 2018 around the world

US & World
Top 2018 New Year's resolutions
Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Top 2018 New Year's resolutions

News
On this day: December 31
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: December 31

Sports
Top sports stories of 2017
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Top sports stories of 2017

News
On this day: December 30
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

On this day: December 30

US & World
Notable deaths of 2017
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

US & World
Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017
FCA

Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017

News
On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Lifestyle
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

Weather
Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast

News
On this day: December 28
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: December 28

Travel
18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations
iStock / sparkia

18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations

News
2017: The year of the supercar
Ean R. Clark/CNNMoney

2017: The year of the supercar

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: December 27
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: December 27

News
Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Health
13 diet resolutions to avoid
iStock/zdenkam

13 diet resolutions to avoid

News
On this day: December 26
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On this day: December 26

US & World
2017: The year in pictures
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

2017: The year in pictures

News
On this day: December 25
Paul Kane/Getty Images

On this day: December 25

Economy
Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas
iStock/Liliboas

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas

News
On this day: December 24
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

On this day: December 24

News
On this day: December 23
Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: December 23