Texas

Texas woman accused in fatal shooting of 7-year-old child

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 12:17 PM MST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 02:11 PM MST

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) - A Texas woman is facing a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old child.
  
McKinney police say Brooke Craig, 26, was arrested early Friday on a dead-end street in Frisco, a Dallas suburb, after leading police on a car chase. Police say her passenger was arrested for a parole violation.
  
The passenger is the child's father but Craig is not the child's mother, said Child Protective Services spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales. She said that CPS has received a report about the death and will investigate. She also said that two siblings - a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl - are in CPS custody.
  
On Thursday afternoon, police in Greenville, located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Frisco, were summoned to a home on a call about a disturbance. At the same time, they were told a 7-year-old gunshot victim had been taken to Greenville's Hunt Regional Medical Center. The child died soon after.
  
Craig has been named in a capital murder warrant related to that shooting.  Gonzales said that the family of the slain boy has had previous contact with CPS, but that the details are confidential. Police have not released the name of the child killed, nor the relationship between Craig and the child.
  
McKinney police said they had been contacted by Greenville police early Friday morning about the capital murder warrant for Craig. McKinney police then located her vehicle leaving a store and she fled into nearby Frisco through several residential areas before turning down the dead-end street. Police say she and her passenger were arrested without incident after their vehicle struck a police cruiser while attempting to back up.
  
Jail records show that by Friday afternoon, Craig had been transferred from Collin County back to Hunt County, where Greenville is located. Jail records did not list an attorney in relation to the capital murder charge. According to jail records, she faces a charge in Collin County of evading arrest. The attorney listed in relation to that charge did not immediately return a call Friday.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


