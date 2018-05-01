Texas

Texas suing to end 'Dreamers' program once and for all

By:
  • By PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press

Posted: May 01, 2018 03:09 PM MDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 03:09 PM MDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas and six other states are suing to end once and for all a program that would protect some young immigrants from deportation.

The lawsuit announced Tuesday comes a week after a federal judge in Washington ordered the Trump administration to resume the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Immigrants under the Obama-era program are commonly referred to as "Dreamers." Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had threatened legal action for the past year if the program didn't come to a halt.

Joining Texas in the lawsuit are Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia.

A federal judge in Washington called the Department of Homeland Security's rationale against the program "arbitrary and capricious." He gave the Trump administration 90 days to make a new case.

 

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


