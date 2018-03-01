Seven candidates vying to represent part of El Paso in Washington

Congressional District 23 Democratic candidates (left to right) Judy Canales, Jay Hulings, Gina Ortiz Jones, Rick Treviño and Angela Villescaz take part in a forum at the KLRN studios in San Antonio on Feb. 27, 2018. The forum was moderated by Patrick Svitek, political reporter for The Texas Tribune, and Beth Frerking, editor-in-chief of the Rivard Report. Robin Jerstad for The Texas Tribune

EL PASO, Texas - Republican Rep. Will Hurd is facing an opponent in his primary race to keep his seat in Congress, and there are five Democrats running for the spot on the other side of the ticket.

Hurd currently serves as the Congressional representative for Texas District 23, which covers far east El Paso County and stretches all the way to San Antonio.

Will Hurd, (R) TX Dist. 23

Hurd's Republican opponent is Dr. Alma Arredondo Lynch. The dentist out of Uvalde County, which is between Del Rio and San Antonio, describes herself as a "constitutional conservative" on her Facebook page.

Alma Arredondo Lynch, Republican candidate for TX Dist. 23

Experts are expecting Hurd to sail to re-election.

Here's a look at who's on the democratic primary ballot: Judy Canales, Jay Hulings, Rick Treviño, Gina Ortiz Jones and Angie Villescaz.

Canales is a former Bill Clinton and Barack Obama appointee from Eagle Pass; Hulings, a former federal prosecutor from San Antonio; Ortiz Jones, a former Air Force intelligence officer from San Antonio; Treviño, a former high school teacher from San Antonio; Villescaz is an Uvalde resident.

The Texas Tribune is reporting how the issues are shaping the democratic side of the primary and on the recent candidate forum in San Antonio.