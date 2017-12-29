Texas

Police: Man nearly decapitated girlfriend with samurai sword

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 10:35 AM MST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 10:58 AM MST

HOUSTON (AP) - A 45-year-old Houston man is accused of nearly decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword.
  
Police investigating a "cutting in progress" Wednesday evening found 36-year-old Aracely Jernigan dead in the living room of a Houston home.
  
Court records show Kenneth Wayne Lockings Jr.'s relatives convinced him Thursday to surrender to police. He has been charged with murder and is being held without bond in the Harris County jail.
  
He has a lengthy criminal history including multiple drug arrests and at least one conviction.
  
Lockings' grandmother, Marie Carrier told The Houston Chronicle that he received the sword as a gift at Thanksgiving.
  
She says Jernigan had been living in Mexico and only recently returned to Houston.
  
Court records don't list an attorney for Lockings. He's due in court Wednesday.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: December 30
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

On this day: December 30

US & World
Notable deaths of 2017
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

US & World
Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017
FCA

Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017

News
On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Lifestyle
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

Weather
Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast

News
On this day: December 28
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: December 28

Travel
18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations
iStock / sparkia

18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations

News
2017: The year of the supercar
Ean R. Clark/CNNMoney

2017: The year of the supercar

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: December 27
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: December 27

News
Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Health
13 diet resolutions to avoid
iStock/zdenkam

13 diet resolutions to avoid

News
On this day: December 26
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On this day: December 26

US & World
2017: The year in pictures
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

2017: The year in pictures

News
On this day: December 25
Paul Kane/Getty Images

On this day: December 25

Economy
Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas
iStock/Liliboas

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas

News
On this day: December 24
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

On this day: December 24

News
On this day: December 23
Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: December 23

Crime
Photos: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 12.22.17

Photos: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 12.22.17

News
On this day: December 22
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On this day: December 22

Economy
Best places to celebrate Christmas
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Best places to celebrate Christmas

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement
Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement