Police: 2 Texas teens dead in apparent drowning

GRANBURY, Texas (AP) - Police say two high school students have died in an apparent drowning in a North Texas reservoir.

Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds says that 18-year-old Oscar Rios and 17-year-old Julio Espinosa-Guerrero died Monday while swimming with a group at Wheeler Branch Park, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth. Deeds says the Granbury High School students had skipped school for "senior skip day."

The sheriff says some students tried to rescue the drowning teens before first responders arrived.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens found the students. The two teens were airlifted to a Fort Worth hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

An official cause of death hasn't been reported as of Tuesday.

The school district says counselors and administrators are available to speak to students and staff.