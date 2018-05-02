Oklahoma fugitive sought in 2 deaths arrested in New Mexico

An Oklahoma fugitive sought in the killings of his father and sister has been arrested in a New Mexico city where he told firefighters he needed to speak with police.

Las Cruces police say 35-year-old Ronald Dean Milton Jr. was arrested Tuesday night on Oklahoma County warrants alleging first-degree murder in the killings of 63-year-old Ronald Dean Milton Sr. and 39-year-old sister, Brandy Maria Milton.

Their bodies were found in a home April 14.

A Las Cruces Police Department statement said Milton approached firefighters at a fire station "and mentioned that needed to speak with police."

Responding officers determined Milton's identity and confirmed he was sought by Oklahoma authorities.

Milton is being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center while awaiting extradition.