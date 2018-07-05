Texas

Man confronts teen wearing MAGA hat; throws coke in teen's face and takes hat away

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 10:14 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 10:14 AM MDT

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Police are investigating the "verbal abuse" of a 16-year-old boy allegedly assaulted at a Whataburger for wearing one of President Trump's red "Make America Great Again" caps.

A video posted on Twitter shows a man throwing a drink in the face of 16-year-old Hunter Richard. The is heard telling the teenager, "you ain't supporting s***."

 

Newsweek reports Hunter was having a meal with friends at a Whataburger  in Thousands Oaks when he was confronted for wearing the iconic cap. The clip shows the suspect walking off with the red cap. 

 

Hunter spoke with News 4 San Antonio. The teenager said he supports President Trump and those who don't like it should "have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off."
 

