Dead baby found in trunk during drug search at Texas home
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Authorities discovered the dried remains of a baby in a trunk while searching a home near San Antonio on a drug warrant.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the baby's remains were found in a trunk in a closet Tuesday. Salazar says the body is beyond decomposed and is in a desiccated state.
He says, "At this point, it's too early to tell if it's a homicide."
An autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause of death and the baby's identity. Salazar says the baby appeared to be less than a year old.
Salazar says a dozen people were found inside the house along with various drug paraphernalia.
