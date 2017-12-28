Big rig crash in Texas spills avocados, snarling traffic
FORRESTON, Texas (AP) - About 40,000 pounds of avocados spilled across a major interstate in Central Texas when the big rig hauling them crashed and caught fire.
The spill in Forreston, Texas, Thursday led to the closure of Interstate 35E for three hours. The 18-wheeler went up in flames.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has not released the cause of the incident or the condition of the driver.
