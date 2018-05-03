A month later, hit-and-run victim's family still seeking justice

Thousands of hit-and-runs.

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso family tells ABC-7 no charges have been filed after their son was struck by a hit-and-run driver Easter Sunday.

According to AAA, Texas ranks 8th in the nation among states with the highest amount of hit-and-run crashes. New numbers from the El Paso Police Department show there were nearly 5,000 hit-and-run collisions throughout the city last year. About 1,600 hit-and-run crashes have already been reported this year.

"That's ridiculous," said El Pasoan Melissa Miller. "It makes no sense for you to be able to hit someone and then just take off, what's the penalty for that? In our case, you get to still walk around free."

Melissa's son, Devin, was struck by a driver who then fled the scene on Easter Sunday. A month later, he is still in critical but stable condition. Police confirm with ABC-7 charges have yet to be filed but say the crash is still under investigation. According to AAA, state penalties vary depending on the type of crash. If found guilty, drivers can face large fines, lose their license or spend time in prison.

Melissa says Devin was pushing his car after it broke down on the side of the road. Devin's friend was directing traffic. That's when police say the driver of a truck slammed into Devin and sped off, leaving him seriously injured. After the crash, ABC-7 interviewed the off-duty nurses who rendered aid on scene.

Miller says those nurses saved her son's life.

"We're just thankful that he did survive, because of the accident and the injuries he sustained, he wasn't supposed to," Miller said. "He is not fully cognitively there yet. He's starting to move his hands...he's moving his legs a little bit but not very much. But he is a long way from where he was before."

After watching a news broadcast, police say the driver turned himself in. Miller said at first, after the crash, she was angry.

"We understand mistakes happen, but how could someone hit another human being and how could you hit someone and then just drive away? Without even thinking that, that's a life," Miller said.

"To the young man who brought this affliction upon our son, we don't hate him by no means because he is a young man that needs love," Randy Miller, Devin's father, said. "But we do believe the law is for the lawless and that he needs to be held accountable for the affliction that he put upon our son."

The family has a message for drivers.

"I would caution be careful, it's not just your life it's someone else's life," Melissa said.

According to AAA: If a driver is involved in a crash, they should never leave the scene and follow the steps below:

- Assist the injured, check for injured people and call 911.

- Be visible. Make sure that the scene is visible to approaching drivers. If possible, move vehicles out of the path of traffic, and use hazard flashers, flares, and reflective triangles. Find a safe place to remain until emergency services arrive, if needed.

- Communicate: call the police and file a report. If the police do not come to the scene, you can file a report by visiting a local police department or your automobile insurance agency.