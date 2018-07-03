20 accused in heavy equipment theft, crime ring

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) - Investigators say 20 people have been indicted for allegedly being part of a Texas crime ring that stole heavy equipment and sold the expensive items for cash or drugs.



San Marcos police on Tuesday announced indictments returned in June helped break up the theft ring in an investigation since last summer.



Police in San Marcos, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Austin, estimate more than $765,000 worth of equipment was stolen from construction sites.



Vehicles and buildings were also burglarized. Investigators also linked the crime ring to guns and gangs.



Police say the charges include theft, engaging in organized criminal activity and fraud-related counts. Two convicted felons were arrested for parole violation.



Police say six indicted suspects remained at large Tuesday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)