Texas

12-foot alligator holds up traffic on highway in Texas

By:

Posted: May 01, 2018 02:16 AM MDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 02:16 AM MDT

CLEVELAND, Texas - Here's something you don't see everyday. 

A 12-foot alligator held up traffic Monday morning on Highway 59 in Cleveland, Texas, which is just north of Houston.

Officers with the Cleveland Police Department called out animal expert Chance Ward to help remove the giant gator, nicknamed George. 

According to Ward's Facebook page, he has handled many animals and officers insisted the gator be removed alive so it could be relocated. 

Ward posted several photos and videos, including a picture of the gator posing in front of a Whataburger restaurant. 

Read the original story here.


