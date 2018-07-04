News

Rest of whiskey storage warehouse collapses in Kentucky

Posted: Jul 04, 2018 03:11 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2018 03:11 PM MDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The rest of a whiskey storage warehouse has collapsed in Kentucky, nearly two weeks after part of the structure came crashing down.

Nelson County Emergency Management spokesman Milt Spalding says the remainder of the massive structure collapsed Wednesday afternoon at the Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown. He says no injuries were reported in either collapse.

Spalding says the scene looks like "a mountain of bourbon barrels."

He says state and federal officials are on the scene to determine if any whiskey spilled into a nearby waterway.

Louisiana-based spirits company Sazerac, the distiller's owner, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

After the initial collapse last month, the company said the damaged warehouse held about 18,000 barrels. It had said up to half the barrels inside were affected by the first collapse.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

News
On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

News
On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

Health
16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat
Rick Shine/CNN

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat

US & World
Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

Sports
World Cup Round of 16
Clive Rose/Getty Images

World Cup Round of 16

News
PHOTOS: Company E monument

PHOTOS: Company E monument

Sports
The colorful fans of 2018 World Cup
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The colorful fans of 2018 World Cup

US & World
Missing Thai soccer team found
Linh Pham/2018 Getty Images

Missing Thai soccer team found

Health
14 causes of dehydration
Scott Barbour/Getty Images

14 causes of dehydration

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

Travel
Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso DWI Arrests June 2018

PHOTOS: El Paso DWI Arrests June 2018

News
On this day: July 2
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On this day: July 2

Health
7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

News
On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

US & World

"Families Belong Together" nationwide rallies

News
On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

Crime
El Paso's Most Wanted: 6.29.18

El Paso's Most Wanted: 6.29.18

News
On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Sports
2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

US & World
Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years

News
On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28