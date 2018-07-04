News

Proposal for sister monument dedicated to Mexican American WWll vets in the works

Posted: Jul 03, 2018

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 06:48 PM MDT

REMEMBERING COMPANY E

EL PASO, Texas - A group of Hispanic business owners and community leaders, called commUNITY en Acción (community in action), are working to get a monument dedicated to Mexican-American soldiers from El Paso who served in World War ll.

The monument for the soldiers, known at the time as company E, would be installed in Downtown El Paso. 

There is already an existing monument erected in 2008 at Delta Drive and Tobin Place next to the Chalio Acosta Sports Complex, but commUNITY en Acción would like a sister monument to bring more awareness to the soldiers and their contributions to World War ll.

Advocacy Chair for commUNITY en Acción Dan Olivas said, "The fact that the monument is here is great, but the fact is, we need it to be showcasing what these kids actually accomplished and what theses men sacrificed. It needs to be in a prominent place where everybody has an opportunity in seeing it."

The group said the ideal location for the monument is in Cleveland Square in Downtown by the Museum of History.

The group has already contacted District Rep. Cissy Lizarraga, whose district includes both locations for the current monument and the proposed sister monument.

In a statement, Cissy Lizarraga said, “I think this proposal makes a lot of sense. These men are El Paso heroes, worth honoring and remembering and teaching our youth about. I believe the same artist that created the original monument has indicated a willingness to work on the companion.

Lizarraga said she has made a request for the sister monument in the budget for Fiscal year 2019. The request means that the City staff will work on pricing out the cost, and the amount calculated will be considered by City Council. 

Company E fought in the battle El Rio Rapido in January 1944 during the liberation of Italy. Many soldier were lost or captured. 

"They knew that this was a suicide mission and yet they were ordered to do it and they complied with the order," said Dan.

To learn more about E Company, read the book "Patriots from the Barrio." The book, written by David Gutierrez, is available on Amazon.  The book is also available on Barnes & Noble. 

 

