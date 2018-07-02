EL DIARIO DE JUÁREZ: Tight mayoral race between Cabada and Mocken
Votes still being counted Monday morning
EL PASO, Texas - It's still unclear who will be Ciudad Juárez's next mayor.
Current mayor Héctor Armando Cabada was behind Javier Gónzalez Mocken at different points overnight, according to El Diario de Juárez. The difference between them has been minimal.
As of 8 a.m., Cabada had 33.41 percent of the votes. Gónzalez Mocken had 34.83 percent.
Ramón Galindo Noriega has been in third place with close to 15 percent.
The other candidates have less than five percent each.
On Monday morning, one day after election day, votes were still being counted.
