Politics

Comey: Trump's attacks on the FBI make America less safe

By:
  • By ERIC TUCKER and CHAD DAY, Associated Press

Posted: May 01, 2018 04:14 PM MDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 04:30 PM MDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's political attacks on the FBI make America less safe because they undermine public confidence that the bureau is an "honest, competent and independent" institution, fired director James Comey told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

In a telephone interview, Comey also said it was logical that special counsel Robert Mueller would seek to interview Trump since the president is a subject of an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Comey ruled out seeking elected office and said that, as a leader, he took responsibility for some of the turmoil that has surrounded the FBI in recent months.

The ex-FBI chief said it was clear the president's blistering attacks on the bureau, including Trump's calls for scrutiny of his political opponents and his suggestion that Comey should be jailed, affect public safety in "hundreds and thousands of ways" - especially if crime victims no longer believe that an agent knocking on their door will help them or that an agent testifying before a jury can be believed.

"To the extent there's been a marginal decrease in their credibility at that doorway, in that courtroom and in thousands of other ways, their effectiveness is hit. So it's hard," Comey said.

"You're not going to be able to see it, but logic tells me that it's there, which is why it's so important that we knock it off as a political culture."

Trump fired Comey last May, an act now under investigation by Mueller for possible obstruction of justice. The White House initially said Trump had fired him over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email case, but the president later said he was thinking of "this Russia thing" when he made the move.

Comey is now promoting his new book, "A Higher Loyalty," and has given a series of interviews in which he has described his interactions with the president and characterized him as morally unfit for office.

But his departure from the bureau has also been followed by a cascade of negative headlines that seem to have given ammunition to critics of the FBI, including Trump.

For one thing, Comey is involved in an unusually public disagreement with his former deputy director, Andrew McCabe, over the authorization of a news media disclosure. McCabe was fired in March amid a report from the Justice Department's inspector general that concluded he had misled internal affairs investigators.

Comey declined to say if he thought McCabe's firing was appropriate, but he did say the FBI should hold people accountable "in situations where they think they've been less than candid."

In addition, the watchdog office is examining how Comey wrote and stored memos that documented his conversations with Trump. He provided one of the memos to a friend and told him to disclose the substance of it to the media in hopes of getting a special counsel appointed. That memo was unclassified, but Trump has repeatedly criticized Comey as a "leaker."

The FBI also has been besieged by allegations of political bias following anti-Trump text messages between two senior FBI officials who were, for a time, working on Mueller's investigation.

Comey told the AP the text exchanges reflected "extremely poor judgment" on the part of the officials.

"The question I have to answer is: 'Should I have done more to communicate to - especially to the people working on the most sensitive matters - a standard of behavior?' And that's a fair question," Comey said.

But he also said many of the attacks, including on McCabe, were politically motivated and driven by "the president's effort to undermine the rule of law and the credibility of the entire institution."

Asked about his interactions with the president, Comey defended his decision to brief Trump as president-elect on the existence of salacious allegations in a dossier compiled as political opposition research. And he said he probably made the right call by informing Trump that he wasn't personally under investigation even though he declined to give Congress the same public reassurance.

"If I was still going to be in the position of having to brief him privately, had I not said that, what would have happened thereafter?" Comey said.

Comey declined to discuss details of Mueller's investigation, but he praised Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote a memo used to justify Comey's firing.

"I think he's conducted himself honorably since my firing, especially in regard to protecting the special counsel, the department and the rule of law," Comey said. He also praised his own replacement, Christopher Wray, calling him a "person of integrity."

"This is a person of deep values," he said. "I would rather be FBI director, but if I can't be, I would want it to be someone like Chris."

Comey wouldn't say what questions he'd ask Trump if he were Mueller, but said it makes sense for Mueller to seek to question the president.

"It doesn't surprise me, and just as we've done in many investigations, you want to develop a complete understanding of the facts and then check them with the subject and see what they say about it," he said.

Comey said he is committed to teaching and lecturing about leadership and ethics. He said he is not interested in running for office or returning to a large law firm.

"I don't see myself ever returning to government," Comey said. "Certainly I never see myself running for office, and I can't imagine an appointed return.

"That's why," he joked, "I'm not wearing ties anymore."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Sports
What to know about Kentucky Derby
CNN

What to know about Kentucky Derby

News
On this day: May 2
Kensington Palace/Twitter via CNN

On this day: May 2

Entertainment
Most fun states in America
iStock/Freder

Most fun states in America

Crime
Photos: DWI Arrests April 2018

Photos: DWI Arrests April 2018

News
On this day: May 1
Official White House photo by Pete Souza

On this day: May 1

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

Entertainment
Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends

Economy
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

News
On this day: April 30
Brendan Hoffman/ Getty

On this day: April 30

News
On this day: April 29
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

On this day: April 29

News
On this day: April 28
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: April 28

Sports
Sports champs who have visited White House
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sports champs who have visited White House

US & World
Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting
Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting

News
On this day: April 27
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: April 27

Economy
Easy ways to better your credit score
iStock/i_frontier

Easy ways to better your credit score

News
On this day: April 26
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On this day: April 26

Health
10 most climate-damaging foods
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

10 most climate-damaging foods

Technology
Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

New Mexico
SLIDESHOW - Meth arrests: Moms, dads, grandparents

SLIDESHOW - Meth arrests: Moms, dads, grandparents

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: April 25
David Ramos/Getty Images

On this day: April 25

US & World
Cosby sex scandal timeline

Cosby sex scandal timeline

US & World
Trumps welcome Macrons with pomp and circumstance
Win McNamee/2018 Getty Images

Trumps welcome Macrons with pomp and circumstance

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates