Church: 'We placed the Holy Family in ICE Detention'

Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis has decided to enter the nation's heated immigration debate by installing a display of Mary, Joseph and Jesus - in a cage - on its lawn.

Moments after installing the display, the church tweeted: "We placed The Holy Family in #ICE detention."

Near the display is a sign with a Spanish hashtag stating "#CadaFamiliaEsSagrada" - or "every family is sacred."

FOX 59 in Indianapolis reports church officials suggested the sign could remain up as long as families continue to be detained.





Read the Statement from our Dean and Rector, Steve Carlsen. The Holy Family, held in detention, is now on the Cathedral’s lawn facing Monument Circle. #EveryFamilyIsHoly https://t.co/Sd5ZJ5saB1 pic.twitter.com/5bEAtMAJh1 — CCC Indy (@CCCathedralIndy) July 3, 2018

The Church posted the following statement:

"Holy Scripture is clear about how we are to treat people trying to find safety for their families—we are to show mercy and welcome them. Jesus, Mary and Joseph were homeless and fled danger to seek asylum. The Holy Family today calls us to stand with all families seeking safety and a future for their children. We will not stand by while children are being taken from their parents, and families are being taken from our communities and congregations. People of good will and faith must not allow this to continue. We must not be divided by race, language or culture, but reach out to care for our neighbors—because every family is sacred.”