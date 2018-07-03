Politics

Church: 'We placed the Holy Family in ICE Detention'

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 11:20 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 11:24 AM MDT

Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis has decided to enter the nation's heated immigration debate by installing a display of Mary, Joseph and Jesus - in a cage - on its lawn. 

Moments after installing the display, the church tweeted: "We placed The Holy Family in #ICE detention." 

Near the display is a sign with a Spanish hashtag stating "#CadaFamiliaEsSagrada" - or "every family is sacred."

FOX 59 in Indianapolis reports church officials suggested the sign could remain up as long as families continue to be detained. 


 

 

The Church posted the following statement:

"Holy Scripture is clear about how we are to treat people trying to find safety for their families—we are to show mercy and welcome them. Jesus, Mary and Joseph were homeless and fled danger to seek asylum. The Holy Family today calls us to stand with all families seeking safety and a future for their children. We will not stand by while children are being taken from their parents, and families are being taken from our communities and congregations. People of good will and faith must not allow this to continue. We must not be divided by race, language or culture, but reach out to care for our neighbors—because every family is sacred.”

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

News
On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

US & World
Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

Sports
World Cup Round of 16
Clive Rose/Getty Images

World Cup Round of 16

News
PHOTOS: Company E monument

PHOTOS: Company E monument

Sports
The colorful fans of 2018 World Cup
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The colorful fans of 2018 World Cup

US & World
Missing Thai soccer team found
Linh Pham/2018 Getty Images

Missing Thai soccer team found

Health
14 causes of dehydration
Scott Barbour/Getty Images

14 causes of dehydration

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

Health
16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat
Rick Shine/CNN

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat

Travel
Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso DWI Arrests June 2018

PHOTOS: El Paso DWI Arrests June 2018

News
On this day: July 2
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On this day: July 2

Health
7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

News
On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

US & World

"Families Belong Together" nationwide rallies

News
On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

Crime
El Paso's Most Wanted: 6.29.18

El Paso's Most Wanted: 6.29.18

News
On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Sports
2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

US & World
Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years

News
On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Family
Best states for children's well-being

Best states for children's well-being