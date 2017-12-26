Pepe's Tamales founder dead

EL PASO, Texas - Jose "Pepe" Reyes, the founder and owner of Pepe's Tamales has died. He was 77 years old.

An announcement posted on the eatery's website says, "It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the passing of Pepe's Tamales founder, owner, father, and husband Jose "Pepe" Reyes on December 20, 2017. "

An obituary published at Legacy.com says Reyes opened his popular Eastside restaurant in 1978, following a 25+ career working for Levi Strauss. It states he and his wife, Ofelia, were married 57 years.

Pepe's built a loyal following over the years, touting all-fresh ingredients and personal touch. A thank you note with a handwritten inscription from Laura Bush hangs in the establishment.

A rosary will be held tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral home. A funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church