News

Pepe's Tamales founder dead

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 02:30 PM MST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 12:00 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas - Jose "Pepe" Reyes, the founder and owner of Pepe's Tamales has died.  He was 77 years old.

An announcement posted on the eatery's website says, "It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the passing of Pepe's Tamales founder, owner, father, and husband Jose "Pepe" Reyes on December 20, 2017. "

An obituary published at Legacy.com says Reyes opened his popular Eastside restaurant in 1978, following a 25+ career working for Levi Strauss.  It states he and his wife, Ofelia, were married 57 years.  

Pepe's built a loyal following over the years, touting all-fresh ingredients and personal touch.   A thank you note with a handwritten inscription from Laura Bush hangs in the establishment.  

A rosary will be held tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral home.  A funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church

Copyright 2017 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


