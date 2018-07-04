New Mexico

Warrant issued for wanted sex offender in New Mexico

  • KVIA Intern James Nevarez

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating a wanted sex offender who has a nationwide warrant issued for his arrest.

On Tuesday July 3rd, the no-bond extradition warrant was issued for 49 year-old Samuel Anthony Herrod, after he reportedly failed to register with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

According to detectives, Herrod reported to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office that he was moving to Las Cruces on June 12th, 2018. New Mexico's Sex Offenders Registration Act, which Herrod violated, requires convicted sex offenders to notify the county's sex-offender registration office within 10 days of arrival if the offender plans to establish residency there.

Detectives say Herrod was most recently living in an Airstream trailer at an RV park in the 2200 block of South Valley Drive in Las Cruces. However, the manager of the park told detectives she asked Herrod to vacate the park on June 30th.

In 1995, Herrod was convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 43 year-old woman. This conviction follows a criminal history which also includes armed robbery, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

Herrod is reportedly driving a white, older-model Ford Single-cab pickup he is using to pull the Airstream trailer. Detectives believe he is still in Doña Ana County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Department Sex Offender Registration Unit at (575) 525-8806, or the Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority at (575) 526-0795.

