Anthony Gap back open after serious crash shut it down for two hours

Crash shuts down Anthony Gap

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. - N.M. 404, also known as the Anthony Gap, is back open after a serious crash.

It happened on Wednesday at about 5:30 a.m.

ABC-7 heard over police scanners that a helicopter took someone to the hospital. We're working to confirm how many people were hurt and the extent of their injuries.

The road was closed for about two hours as authorities investigated the crash.