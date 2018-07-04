Anthony Gap back open after serious crash shut it down for two hours
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. - N.M. 404, also known as the Anthony Gap, is back open after a serious crash.
It happened on Wednesday at about 5:30 a.m.
ABC-7 heard over police scanners that a helicopter took someone to the hospital. We're working to confirm how many people were hurt and the extent of their injuries.
The road was closed for about two hours as authorities investigated the crash.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
News Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons
News Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons
Health Rick Shine/CNN
US & World Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Sports Clive Rose/Getty Images
Sports Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
US & World Linh Pham/2018 Getty Images
Health Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Health iStock/Ilza
Travel Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images
News Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Health iStock/spfoto
News kris krug via Wikimedia Commons
News Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images
News Mario Tama/Getty Images
Economy David Paul Morris/Getty Images
Sports Dan Mullan/Getty Images
US & World White House archives
News Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images