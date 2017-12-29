Police identify decapitated body found in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Albuquerque have identified a decapitated body found in the Four Hills area.



Authorities say 39-year-old Andra Willis of Tohajiilee, a Navajo community west of the city, also had other massive injuries that initially made it difficult to determine even her gender.



Police say no suspects have been arrested.



Detectives along with the Office of the Medical Investigator are taking a closer look at Willis' body in hopes of finding any clues about where she had been and how she ended up on the eastern edge of Albuquerque's open space.



Two neighbors walking their dogs the morning of Dec. 23 found the body in an arroyo behind some homes. Area residents say the trail near where the body was found is a popular hiking spot and is typically busy.

