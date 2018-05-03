New Mexico

Planned water outage to affect some businesses and homes in downtown Las Cruces

Posted: May 03, 2018 07:30 AM MDT

Updated: May 03, 2018 07:37 AM MDT

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - A planned water outage will affect some downtown homes and businesses today, Las Cruces city officials said.

People will be without water from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a press release.

The city determined that only five businesses will be affected by the outage, but adjacent areas may also be impacted:

Griggs Avenue, from Water Street to Alameda Avenue, and Water Street, from Organ to Griggs avenues.

Crews will post a door-hanger notice at businesses and homes that could be affected.

Officials said residents may notice discolored water once water is restored.

Water will be safe to drink, the city said, but recommended waiting before washing laundry.

The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours.

Las Cruces officials said all faucets in the house or business should be flushed for five minutes if it does not.

If the discoloration remains, call Las Cruces Utilities, at 575-526-0500.

The number for people who are hearing impaired is 575-541-2182.

