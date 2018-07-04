Organ Fire is 75 percent contained
LC Sun-News: fire could be out in coming days
EL PASO, Texas - The fire that spread from U.S. 70 to White Sands Missile Range is now 75 percent contained.
The Las Cruces Sun-News quoted the WSMR spokesman on Wednesday as saying that he expects the fire to be out in the next few days.
The Organ Fire has burned more than 5,000 acres but isn't threatening structures or the highway, according to the paper.
ABC-7 reported that the fire started June 24 when a burning vehicle that was parked on the side of the highway ignited dry brush.
