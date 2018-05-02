New Mexico teen allegedly brings stolen handgun to school

DEMING, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico teen was detained after allegedly bringing an unloaded handgun to school.

The Deming Headlight reports Deming Public Schools released a statement Monday, stating a student had been detained at Deming High School. The weapon was recovered without incident.

Deming Police Chief Bobby Orosco says the 14-year-old boy was detained after students informed school personnel they had seen the boy in possession of a gun. Orosco says school staff questioned the boy and located a weapon in his backpack.

The Associated Press does not usually publish the name of juveniles who are crime suspects.

The handgun was described as a Springfield XD-S, a .45 Automatic Colt Pistol that was identified as a weapon allegedly stolen from a local pawn shop.

Orosco says the teen admitted to stealing the weapon.

Court records do not list an attorney for the boy who could comment on the allegations.