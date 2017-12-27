New Mexico police arrest man with multiple DWI convictions

Levi Manuelito

SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a New Mexico man who was recently arrested in San Juan County on suspicion of driving drunk has 14 DWI convictions on his record.



New Mexico State Police say 57-year-old Levi Manuelito was spotted along U.S. 64 near Shiprock on Friday after dispatchers had issued a warning for officers to be on the lookout for an erratic driver.



Manuelito refused to take a field sobriety test and was subsequently arrested for driving while under the influence. Officers discovered his previous DWI convictions while applying for a warrant to draw blood.



Manuelito was booked into the San Juan County jail. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.



Authorities say three of the four passengers in Manuelito's vehicle were also arrested for outstanding warrants.

