Negotiations underway to hire Julia Brown as Sunland Park's new City Manager

Former Dona Ana County Manager Julia Brown.

Former Dona Ana County Manager Julia Brown.

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. - ABC-7 has learned from a source that negotiations are underway to hire former Dona Ana County Manager Julia Brown as the new city manager for Sunland Park, New Mexico.

Dona Ana County Commissioners abruptly fired Brown in April with little explanation.

If hired, Brown would replace former Sunland Park City Manager Bob Gallagher. While being the city manager of Jal, New Mexico, Gallagher also worked as the city manager in Sunland Park, but was terminated by the city council in August.

There was no discussion and councilors would not say why he was fired. Asked at the time if it was an issue of trust and belief in Gallagher's integrity, Sunland Park Councilor Ken Giove said, "Yup. He was screwing around in county politics."

Gallagher resigned last week from his position as city manager of Jal, New Mexico, amid accusations of sexual harassment, which he categorically denies.

The former NMSU regent's resignation will be effective December 29, and after that he will remain as a consultant for another 30 days to assist in the transition, Gallagher told ABC-7's New Mexico Mobile Newsroom.

As for Brown's past experience, she was Dona Ana County Manager since December of 2013 before her termination. She tells ABC-7 during that time, she was proud of forming a community and constituents services unit, where employees have since responded to a backlog of complaints and inquiries from citizens.

Brown also established a grants unit, and a workplace improvement committee. The purpose of that committee, she said, was to give employees a chance to suggest new policies or practices they thought the county needed to make it a better place to work, and feel free from harassment or bullying.

Sunland Park City Council was scheduled to meet next Wednesday, but a notice on the City's website states the meeting has been canceled.

ABC-7 will update you once any new information is learned.