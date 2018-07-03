New Mexico

Man gets 170 years in prison for child porn, human smuggling convictions

By:
  • KVIA Intern James Nevarez

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 05:01 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 05:27 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - A federal judge has handed sentencing to a New Mexico man convicted on charges of child pornography and human smuggling.

34 year-old Samuel Elliott was sentenced by a U.S. District Judge to 170 years in prison. Elliott's sentencing stems from a combination of charges he was convicted for in two separate federal cases.

In July 2013, New Mexico State Police, which contains members of the New Mexico Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, executed a search warrant at Elliott's residence, where his iPhone, a desktop computer, and a hard-drive were seized. Investigators also executed a search warrant on Elliott's Dropbox account.

On June 26th, 2018, Elliot pled guilty to three counts of producing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct between December 2012 and July 2013, and four counts of possessing material containing images of child pornography.

During his plea agreement, Elliott admitted to using a video camera to record a video of himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a child between one and five years of age, as well as using a video camera to produce sexually explicit visual depictions of a sleeping child between five and eleven years of age. Elliott also admitted to using an iPhone to produce sexually explicit depictions of a third child who was between one and five years of age.

Forensic examinations recovered thousands of child pornography from his iPhone, 48 images of child pornography from the hard-drive, about 300 images of child pornography from the desktop computer, and 72 videos of child pornography from his Dropbox online storage account. As part of his plea agreement, Elliot acknowledged the search warrants and forensic examinations.

All of Elliot's crimes were allegedly committed in Luna County, New Mexico.

In a separate federal case, Elliott and his brother, 35 year-old Robert Steven Elliott, II, were charged with a criminal complaint for conspiring to transport undocumented immigrants on August 28th, 2013, in Luna County, New Mexico. Both brothers were indicted on the same charge on December 11th, 2013.

On March 20th, 2014, Elliot pled guilty and was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Robert Steven Elliot pled guilty to the same charge on October 1st, 2014, and was sentenced to time served followed by three years of supervised release.

In addition to the 170 year prison sentence given on Monday, which is a concurrent sentence imposed by both cases, Elliott was also ordered to pay $210,012 in restitution to each of the three children victimized by his child pornography production scheme.

"The Las Cruces Police Department is honored to work alongside our counterparts, from local and federal agencies, to help protect our children from offenders that are poisoning our communities," said Las Cruces Police Deputy Chief Justin Dunivan.  "We believe our actions will have a significant impact and ensure that the defendant never harms another child."

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

News
On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

US & World
Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

Sports
World Cup Round of 16
Clive Rose/Getty Images

World Cup Round of 16

News
PHOTOS: Company E monument

PHOTOS: Company E monument

Sports
The colorful fans of 2018 World Cup
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The colorful fans of 2018 World Cup

US & World
Missing Thai soccer team found
Linh Pham/2018 Getty Images

Missing Thai soccer team found

Health
14 causes of dehydration
Scott Barbour/Getty Images

14 causes of dehydration

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

Health
16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat
Rick Shine/CNN

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat

Travel
Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso DWI Arrests June 2018

PHOTOS: El Paso DWI Arrests June 2018

News
On this day: July 2
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On this day: July 2

Health
7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

News
On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

US & World

"Families Belong Together" nationwide rallies

News
On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

Crime
El Paso's Most Wanted: 6.29.18

El Paso's Most Wanted: 6.29.18

News
On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Sports
2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

US & World
Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years

News
On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Family
Best states for children's well-being

Best states for children's well-being