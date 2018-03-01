Man arrested in killings; bodies found in Santa Fe County

Murder suspect James Knight

Murder suspect James Knight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A man has been arrested in the killings of two Albuquerque residents whose bodies were found in a rural area of southern Santa Fe County.



Police arrested 32-year-old James Knight on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and tampering with evidence in the killings of 70-year-old man Eugene Ray and Zakaria Fry, a 28-year-old woman who had been renting a room from Ray.

28-year-old Zakaria Fry and 70-year-old Eugene Ray

28-year-old Zakaria Fry and 70-year-old Eugene Ray

Online court records don't list an attorney for Knight who could comment on the allegations.



Ray and Fry were reported missing last month. Their bodies were found last week.



A criminal complaint says Knight may have been living with the pair and that blood, hypodermic needles and a white, powdery substance were found in Ray's home.



The complaint says Knight drove Ray's car and used his credit card.