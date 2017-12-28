Las Cruces police identify 19-year-old woman struck and killed by transit bus

Las Cruces woman struck and killed by...

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces Police identified 19-year-old Briana Chavez as the woman who was struck and killed by a city transit bus Tuesday night died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police said the woman was struck by the bus just before 7 p.m. at the 4200 block of Del Rey Blvd., which is east of I-25 and just north of Highway 70.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.