Las Cruces police identify 19-year-old woman struck and killed by transit bus
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces Police identified 19-year-old Briana Chavez as the woman who was struck and killed by a city transit bus Tuesday night died from her injuries at the hospital.
Police said the woman was struck by the bus just before 7 p.m. at the 4200 block of Del Rey Blvd., which is east of I-25 and just north of Highway 70.
Police are not releasing the name of the woman until her family is notified.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.
