Fireworks retailers prepare for busy week ahead

Fireworks retailers prepare for mad rush

It's a hectic, but exciting time of year for fireworks retailers all over the Borderland.

"Oh it's crazy," said Jimmy Nevarez, owner of Diablo Fireworks in Anthony, New Mexico. He said Fourth of July sales account for 95 percent of revenue yearly.

Nevarez reminds his customers to be safe and follow local laws. The business has been in his family since the 1950s.

"Just to remember to have water available," Nevarez said. "Make sure you're aware of where you're lighting it on a paved or dry area. Use caution when you're lighting fireworks. Be courteous to your neighbors."

"It's entertainment," said Sam Urquidi. "You know, it's really cool to light them up and run if you can!"

Urquidi along with his friend, Larry Aguilera, are from Chaparral. That means they can light almost whatever they want in their backyard!

"We can light up the sky and make a lot of noise," Aguilera said.

Four-year-old Wendy and seven-year-old Andrew Dindinger responded in unison their plans for the holiday: "We're going to light fireworks!"

Darien Patterson bought close to five hundred dollars' worth of fireworks.

"It's all about fun," Patterson said. "You know, the kids love it. Just to have a good show you know."

Doña Ana County has a list of legal fireworks here.

In Las Cruces, residents can light cone fountains, crackling devices, cylindrical fountains, flitter sparklers, illuminating torches, smoke devices and wheels in the city, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Fireworks prohibited for "possession, sale or use" in Las Cruces are aerial spinners, helicopters, mines, missile-type rockets, Roman candles, shells, stick-type rockets, chasers and firecrackers, according to the department.