Falsely claiming military service now prohibited in NM
False claims for personal gain a misdemeanor
EL PASO, Texas - New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez signed legislation that prohibits false claims of military service for personal gain, such as employment or appointment to public office.
The bill states that misrepresenting military service will be considered a misdemeanor.
New Mexico House Bill 67 will go into effect on July 1.
Martinez signed five bills on Wednesday that provide recognition and support to military members, veterans and their families.
Another bill expands eligibility to a financial assistance program to all members of the National Guard and their families.
