Doña Ana County firefighters patrol for illegal aerial fireworks

Do-a Ana firework patrol

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico - The night of Fourth of July, Doña Ana firefighters patrol the streets watching for illegal fireworks being set off for Independence Day

"These fireworks can set brush fires that can get out of control pretty quick, it can also spread to houses,” said Edgar Piñon, fire prevention captain.

But these firefighters are still on duty, responding to all calls, like a rollover wreck with three victims, all transported transported to hospitals.

With emergencies taken care of, they go back to confiscating fireworks. Once people are caught with illegal fireworks in the county there's no way to keep them.

“Our county ordinance strictly states that even the mere possession of these fireworks is against the law,” Piñon said.

It's not just small personal stashes taken away.

“One of the local vendors was caught with possession of aerial fireworks. I believe the estimated dollar value was $42,000,” Piñon said.

The confiscated fireworks will never get to be shot up into the sky, they're burned underground.



“At the end of the season any firework that is confiscated will be turned over to the bomb squad...they dig a big hole and light it up,” he explained.

The battle doesn't stop here, the fire chief told ABC-7 patrols and people setting off fireworks will keep going through the weekend.