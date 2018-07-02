Deputies seize tens of thousands in illegal fireworks in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico - Doña Ana County Fire inspectors and Sheriff's deputies seized more than $42,000 in illegal fireworks from a stand in Chaparral Friday.

The sheriff's office said the stand was being operated under a license obtained by Mr. W Fireworks, Inc., and was located just inside the New Mexico state line, right off McCombs.

The Doña Ana County Facebook page received several tips that resulted in fire investigators staging an undercover buy at the stand on Friday. Investigators allegedly discovered hundreds of pounds of aerial fireworks and artillery shells that are prohibited in Doña Ana County.

Doña Ana County Fire Chief Nick Hempel says charges are pending against the owner of the fireworks stand and the case is under review.

According to county ordinance, it is "illegal for any individual, firm, partnership, corporation, or association to possess for retail sale, sell or offer for sale at retail or possess or use" any fireworks other than permissible fireworks. Permissible fireworks are considered cone fountains, crackling devices, cylindrical fountains, sparklers, ground spinners, illuminating torches or wheels.

"Essentially, any firework that leaves the ground is considered illegal," Hempel said.

