Democratic Party of Dona Ana holds gubernatorial debate

The Democratic Party of Dona Ana held a gubernatorial debate Tuesday evening.



All three candidates were present and they spoke on issues the state is currently facing.



ABC-7 spoke to some attendees that said they felt they were well-informed on where the candidates stood when it came to taxes, the environment and health care.



But one topic that consistently came up was education. ABC-7 asked each candidate the same question: If elected what would you focus on when it comes to education in New Mexico?



“Education is key. We are ranked 50th in education. Top down is not working, in fact we are giving too much power to Santa Fe. We have found $228 million , 8 percent of the budget that goes outside our state or goes on to other programs. We are going to move that back into our community. It’s time we start empowering our communities, our teachers, our principles, and our superintendents and we start empowering our communities from the bottom up, top down is not working,” candidate Jeff Apodaca said.



“Making teachers proud to be teaching again and respecting them in our society. This administrations made the teachers the cause and source of all the problems wrongfully and so we’ve discouraged teachers, discouraged parents and discouraged students. We have to rebuild a positive relationship between parents teachers and students,” state Sen. Joseph Cervantes said.

