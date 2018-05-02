New Mexico

Democratic Party of Dona Ana holds gubernatorial debate

By:

Posted: May 01, 2018 10:58 PM MDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 10:58 PM MDT

Democratic Party of Dona Ana holds gubernatorial debate
The Democratic Party of Dona Ana held a gubernatorial debate Tuesday evening.
 
All three candidates were present and they spoke on issues the state is currently facing.
 
ABC-7 spoke to some attendees that said they felt they were well-informed on where the candidates stood when it came to taxes, the environment and health care.

But one topic that consistently came up was education. ABC-7 asked each candidate the same question: If elected what would you focus on when it comes to education in New Mexico?

“Education is key. We are ranked 50th in education. Top down is not working, in fact we are giving too much power to Santa Fe. We have found $228 million , 8 percent of the budget that goes outside our state or goes on to other programs. We are going to move that back into our community. It’s time we start empowering our communities, our teachers, our principles, and our superintendents and we start empowering our communities from the bottom up, top down is not working,” candidate Jeff Apodaca said.

“Making teachers proud to be teaching again and respecting them in our society. This administrations made the teachers the cause and source of all the problems wrongfully and so we’ve discouraged teachers, discouraged parents and discouraged students. We have to rebuild a positive relationship between parents teachers and students,” state Sen. Joseph Cervantes said.
 
“If education is really your priority then demonstrate it by having good leadership in the public education department. Make sure that you value and respect your educators, engage your stakeholders which is both the students and their parents in that entire community. We’ve been campaigning statewide about community schools, statewide practice about making sure we bring steam,” Rep. Michelle Lynn Lujan Grisham.

Debates will continue for the two candidates vying to become New Mexico's state representative Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Rio Grande Theater.
 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Sports
What to know about Kentucky Derby
CNN

What to know about Kentucky Derby

News
On this day: May 2
Kensington Palace/Twitter via CNN

On this day: May 2

Entertainment
Most fun states in America
iStock/Freder

Most fun states in America

Crime
Photos: DWI Arrests April 2018

Photos: DWI Arrests April 2018

News
On this day: May 1
Official White House photo by Pete Souza

On this day: May 1

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

Entertainment
Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends

Economy
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

News
On this day: April 30
Brendan Hoffman/ Getty

On this day: April 30

News
On this day: April 29
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

On this day: April 29

News
On this day: April 28
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: April 28

Sports
Sports champs who have visited White House
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sports champs who have visited White House

US & World
Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting
Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting

News
On this day: April 27
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: April 27

Economy
Easy ways to better your credit score
iStock/i_frontier

Easy ways to better your credit score

News
On this day: April 26
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On this day: April 26

Health
10 most climate-damaging foods
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

10 most climate-damaging foods

Technology
Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

New Mexico
SLIDESHOW - Meth arrests: Moms, dads, grandparents

SLIDESHOW - Meth arrests: Moms, dads, grandparents

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: April 25
David Ramos/Getty Images

On this day: April 25

US & World
Cosby sex scandal timeline

Cosby sex scandal timeline

US & World
Trumps welcome Macrons with pomp and circumstance
Win McNamee/2018 Getty Images

Trumps welcome Macrons with pomp and circumstance

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates