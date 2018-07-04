New Mexico

Combat veteran: Fireworks can trigger painful memories

Jul 03, 2018

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 09:24 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - While millions across America celebrate Independence Day, the sound of fireworks could potentially trigger painful memories for the veterans who risked their lives to defend it.

"Your hair stands back up on the back of your neck and you kind of flash back quickly to Iraq or Afghanistan," said retired Command Sgt. Maj. Kent Maddox, who now lives in Las Cruces.

Maddox told ABC-7 his family has moved 15 times in his 30 years of service defending the country. During his three decades in the army, Maddox has had tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"I've been around IED explosions, incoming rocket fire, incoming artillery fire," Maddox said. "Really, just a lot of fear of the unknown."

Maddox was diagnosed with combat-related anxiety disorder this year. He told ABC-7 he might have an initial reaction to a loud firework, but he's quickly able to get his bearings and return to reality.

"It doesn't linger for me very long," Maddox said. "I'm very blessed to not struggle with it like I know a lot of other veterans do."

For Maddox, it becomes more difficult the louder and the closer the fireworks are to his home. He said the frequency of the noises can be alarming to some veterans.

"When kids will light all the fireworks and they all go off simultaneously, that can sound like gunfire to some folks," Maddox said.

The veteran acknowledged Las Cruces as a "phenomenally awesome and supportive community for veterans." He encouraged anyone in the Borderland to strike up a conversation with a neighbor who has spent time overseas.

"If you're friendly with your neighbors, go talk to them and ask, 'Is it okay if we do a little bit of fireworks across the street?'" Maddox suggested. 'It's just being part of the community and part of the neighborhood, understanding the people you have there. I think the veterans would appreciate that."

