Carlsbad Caverns elevator still not fixed ahead of July 4th holiday

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) -

There could be long lines at Carlsbad Caverns National Park during one of the tourist attraction's biggest weekends since a deadline to modernize the park's main elevators has been repeatedly missed.

Park spokesman Michael Larson says the upcoming Fourth of July weekend is usually a busy time and there's still work that needs to be done on the primary elevators.

That means visitors must either use a smaller secondary elevator or hike more than a mile into the caves via the natural entrance.

The primary elevator system went out of service in November 2015 when a motor shaft sheared off.