New Mexico

2 Christian sect leaders face more charges in New Mexico

Posted: May 02, 2018 03:03 PM MDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 03:03 PM MDT

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) - Two leaders of a paramilitary religious sect with anti-Semitic leanings and rocked by child sexual abuse allegations are facing new charges.

Deborah and James Green, leaders of the Aggressive Christian Mission Training Corps in western New Mexico, are facing new charges of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, the Gallup Independent reports .

Those charges were added to the 18 filed against each of the Greens, alleging kidnapping and child abuse, among others. The new charges allege the Greens attempted to hide children after a raid of their commune by sheriff's deputies, and both conspired with another person to commit tampering with evidence.

The married couple has said they've done nothing wrong.

Last year, authorities raided the sect's secluded Fence Lake, New Mexico, compound over concerns of child abuse. The Cibola County Sheriff's Office began an investigation after 13-year-old Enoch Miller died from a probable infectious disease.

Authorities said the trustees of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps own thousands of acres of land and benefited from a wealthy high-ranking member who aided them in avoiding law enforcement agencies by hiding children.

Those holdings and regular deceptions by leaders, authorities said, made it difficult for the small Cibola County Sheriff's Office to investigate allegations of child abuse that former members say went on for years.

Undersheriff Michael Munk said his department's two-year investigation into the militant sect turned up allegations by former members who said the group treated followers like slaves and often physically beat children who had no records of being born.

After the raid, deputies arrested four more members in two vans filled with 11 children. The sheriff's office said the members, under investigation for not reporting the birth of children, were seeking to flee to the sect's Colorado location.

A number of members face various charges ranging from child abuse to bribery and not reporting a birth. 

All have pleaded not guilty.

The Greens opened Free Love Ministries in 1982 with four communal houses in Sacramento, California. The Greens had little ministry training but attracted about 50 members and operated a military structure like the Salvation Army.

Maura Alana Schmierer, a former member, later sued the group for locking her in a shed without a toilet and for forcing her to give up legal custody of three of her children. A judge in 1989 awarded her $1.08 million. But the group fled California for Oregon and later resurfaced near El Paso, Texas, and then in western New Mexico.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has listed the sect as a hate group after it published anti-Muslim and anti-gay stories in pamphlets and on its website.

Information from: Gallup Independent, http://www.gallupindependent.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: May 3
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 3

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Sports
What to know about Kentucky Derby
CNN

What to know about Kentucky Derby

Sports
Horse racing's Triple Crown winners
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse racing's Triple Crown winners

News
On this day: May 2
Kensington Palace/Twitter via CNN

On this day: May 2

Entertainment
Most fun states in America
iStock/Freder

Most fun states in America

Crime
Photos: DWI Arrests April 2018

Photos: DWI Arrests April 2018

News
On this day: May 1
Official White House photo by Pete Souza

On this day: May 1

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

Entertainment
Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends

Economy
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

News
On this day: April 30
Brendan Hoffman/ Getty

On this day: April 30

News
On this day: April 29
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

On this day: April 29

News
On this day: April 28
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: April 28

Sports
Sports champs who have visited White House
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sports champs who have visited White House

US & World
Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting
Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting

News
On this day: April 27
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: April 27

Economy
Easy ways to better your credit score
iStock/i_frontier

Easy ways to better your credit score

News
On this day: April 26
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On this day: April 26

Health
10 most climate-damaging foods
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

10 most climate-damaging foods

Technology
Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

New Mexico
SLIDESHOW - Meth arrests: Moms, dads, grandparents

SLIDESHOW - Meth arrests: Moms, dads, grandparents

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: April 25
David Ramos/Getty Images

On this day: April 25