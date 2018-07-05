"It could happen to anyone:" Las Cruces grandmother loses trailer home in fire

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A Las Cruces grandmother lost her trailer home and all her belongings in an overnight fire on Wednesday, she told ABC-7.

"I don't have anything else," Senaida Ochoa told ABC-7 in Spanish. "It's very sad."

The grandmother has eighteen grandchildren. The fire happened in the Angle Mobile Home Park near Valley Drive and Hadley Avenue.

"It could happen to anybody," said her granddaughter, Brenda Ochoa. "You don't think it could happen to you, but it does."

The family told ABC-7 they don't know what caused the fire. Ochoa was away from home with her oldest daughter celebrating the Fourth of July holiday.

"This was our home," said Ochoa's eight-year-old granddaughter Danna. "This has always been in our heart, always."

The Las Cruces Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire, a spokesman said.

Ochoa's trailer home and her belongings were not insured, her family said. You can help Ochoa's family by donating to their GoFundMe account.