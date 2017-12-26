EL PASO, Texas - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said today that head coach Jason Garrett's "job is not an issue here at all."

The remark was published on the Cowboys' official website.

"Let's just say that it's not in the best interest of the Cowboys right now to be considering a head coaching change," the site quoted Jones as saying.

Jones didn't offer the same level of assurance to the assistants on Garrett's staff.

"As far as the rest of the staff, we've got a ... large coaching staff and we've got we've got a lot of different contracts that are at various times coming up," Jones said. "Well look at that. That doesn't mean there will be any material changes, but we will look at it."