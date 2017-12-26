Jerry Jones says he is not considering firing Jason Garrett
EL PASO, Texas - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said today that head coach Jason Garrett's "job is not an issue here at all."
The remark was published on the Cowboys' official website.
"Let's just say that it's not in the best interest of the Cowboys right now to be considering a head coaching change," the site quoted Jones as saying.
Jones didn't offer the same level of assurance to the assistants on Garrett's staff.
"As far as the rest of the staff, we've got a ... large coaching staff and we've got we've got a lot of different contracts that are at various times coming up," Jones said. "Well look at that. That doesn't mean there will be any material changes, but we will look at it."
Slideshows
News KCNA via CNN
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
Lifestyle Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Weather Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images
News Robert Mora/Getty Images
Travel iStock / sparkia
News Ean R. Clark/CNNMoney
Health iStock / diego_cervo
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Health iStock/zdenkam
News Chris Graythen/Getty Images
US & World Drew Angerer/Getty Images
US & World Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News Paul Kane/Getty Images
Economy iStock/Liliboas
News Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images
News Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons
News Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Economy Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Lifestyle Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images
News Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Travel iStock / Bosca78