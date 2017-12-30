Wolf Pack and Sun Devil fans pack the Sun Bowl

Sun Devil and Wolf Pack fans pack the...

Sun Bowl fans were treated Friday to jets flying overhead, paratroopers patriotically delivering the game ball and some great weather.

"It's 25(degrees) back in North Carolina so it's a welcome change," said one Wolf Pack fan.

"This is beautiful it's gorgeous. Perfect weather for a football game not too hot, it's beautiful", said one Arizona native.

Many out-of-towners also got to enjoy the scenic view of El Paso's Sun Bowl Stadium.

"It's great we didn't know (it's) built into the hills the way it is, it's really cool," said one North Carolina fan.

Las Cruces country music singer Frank Ray took the stage during halftime.

"It's a great turnout," said Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas.

Olivas told ABC-7 Las Cruces fans who headed out to the Aggies' bowl game in Tucson left a few empty seats in El Paso, but the overall turnout was good, and the future of the game is prosperous.

"In taking to representatives I think we are going to be safe for many years to come so I'm very excited about the future of the Sun Bowl," Olivas said.