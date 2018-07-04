El Paso

What to do this July 4 in El Paso and Las Cruces

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 08:03 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2018 04:25 AM MDT

Independence Day 2018 is falling in the middle of the week but there are still plenty of events to attend in celebration of America. 

Music Under the Stars

Former Las Cruces Police Officer Frank Ray will be performing at Music Under the Stars kicking off on July 4 at Cohen Stadium. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 7. There will be a fireworks finale. Find out more here.

Pop Goes the Fort

Fort Bliss will be holding it's 8th Annual "Pop Goes the Fort" at Biggs Park. Gates will open at 4 p.m. The show starts with a Cannon Salute at 5:30 p.m. with a Cannon Salute to the Union. That will be followed by performances by 1AD Band, Sun City Quintet and El Paso Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. There will be fireworks after that. 

Fort Bliss officials ask the public to not bring pets, glass or outside alcohol. There will be ATMs onsite plus food trucks. Call 588-8247 for more information.

Independence Day Golf Tournament

Underwood Golf Course is holding a July 4 tournament. It will start at 8 a.m. $40 includes greens fee, cart, lunch and prizes. You have to register by July 3 in the Pro Shop or by calling 568-1059.

12th Annual Fourth of July 5K Run/Walk

Race starts at 7:04 a.m. in the Rudolph Plaza Shopping Center at 3233 N. Mesa, suite 205. Participants can register at the event for $25. All participants will receive a patriotic t-shirt. Beverages, watermelon and hot dogs will be available at the finish line. Find out more here.

July Electric Light Parade

“Illuminate the Sky” is the theme for the 2018 Fourth of July Electric Light Parade in Las Cruces. The parade will be led this year by, Barbara Hubbard, more affectionately known as “Mother Hubbard." The Electric Light Parade begins at 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 3 at Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave. It will travel south on Solano Drive, east on Hadley Avenue, and end at the Maag Softball Complex.

There is still time to join the parade. Commercial and non-commercial groups, and car and motorcycle clubs are encouraged to participate. There are no entry or participation fees; some restrictions apply. Anyone interested in joining the parade can contact Parks & Recreation at (575) 541-2550. Trophies will be awarded for first-place through third-place in the commercial and non-commercial categories, and a best overall float trophy awarded as well. Floats will be judged on originality, depiction of the theme, and effective use of lights.

5th Annual Independence Day Extravaganza

Socorro is holding its 5th Annual Independence Day Extravaganza. It's a free event Saturday, June 30 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be live performances, interactive inflatable rides, food trucks, a beer garden, glow-in-the-dark parades and the largest fireworks show in the county. Call (915) 860-8615 for more information. 

Fireworks at Western Playland

The amusement park will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4 and the fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Freedom Festival

Harvest Christian Center is holding its annual Freedom Festival July 4. John Mark McMillan and Social Club Misfits will be performing. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. 

Parking will be up and down street at Brown Middle School and at Helen of Troy.

The event is outdoors in the parking lot so bring lawn chairs. There will be food trucks and fireworks after the concert.

38th Annual Fourth of July People’s Parade

The yearly parade will travel down Montwood and Yarbrough from its starting point of Hanks High School, then north to Album Avenue, where it ends at Eastwood (Album) Park. The parade is sponsored by the El Paso del Norte Lions club and begins at 9 a.m. 

 

