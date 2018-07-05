Westbound lanes back open on Loop 375 at Zaragoza
An early morning crash forced the closure of two westbound lanes on Loop 375 near Zaragoza.
Emergency officials confirm to ABC-7 two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash was cleared up before 6 a.m. and all lanes are back open.
