El Paso

West El Paso celebrates the Fourth of July with 22nd annual parade

Posted: Jul 04, 2018 01:00 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The fourth of July kicked off with a bang all over El Paso, the Westside of town was no exception. 

The Rotary Club of West El Paso held its 22nd annual 4th of July Parade. 

Folks from all walks of life lined the streets of Mesa and Shadow Mountain to celebrate our nations independence. 

Ruth Salinas moved from Brooklyn New York, and has not missed a parade in 14 years. 

"I come here every year with my kids, I just love watching the policemen, the firemen, and all the floats, its a great way to start my fourth of July,"Salinas said.

Other folks like Henry Ortiz dress up in patriotic colors, he also adorns his trailer with all flags from military branches, first responders and law enforcement. 

"Our family has a long tradition with the service, so do my friends so we always like to give a little bit back to reflect how we feel about their service," Ortiz said. 

Many at the parade said this was a great opportunity to pause for a moment from the differences and division and just unite as one to celebrate our independence. 

Valerie Yenshaw who lives overseas and is here on vacation says this is an opportunity to enjoy the fourth of July with her fellow Americans, despite any differences she may have with them.

"We all have a common love of the country even though we are so divided, its nice to remind ourselves that we are all Americans," Yenshaw said. 

In all, the parade lasted well over two hours, it featured horses, monster trucks, floats and even El Paso Mayor Dee Margo was the Grand Marshall. 

 

